Lockdown party crash: South Wales PC Tasia Stephens' gross misconduct
A police officer who broke lockdown rules to go to a party before crashing her car while over the drink-drive limit has admitted gross misconduct.
PC Tasia Stephens had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when her car hit a building.
The 24-year-old officer was off duty when she went to the party at her aunt's home in Treorchy, a South Wales Police tribunal heard.
At the time, on Saturday 25 April, the UK was under strict stay-at-home rules.
Case presenter Barney Branston told the hearing in Pencoed, Bridgend, PC Stephens went despite having an "expectation to enforce the law" regarding the Covid restrictions.
But, the officer then took the "extraordinary" decision to drive after drinking, with "no thought to other road users", Mr Branston said.
PC Stephens was said to have started drinking at the party, where members of her family told her of historical sex allegations against a family member, the hearing was told.
On leaving at midnight, Mr Branston said she made the "poor decision" to get into her car and after driving only about 1,650ft (500m), on-duty colleagues recognised her vehicle.
They stopped her, but at that stage had "no suspicion" she was over the drink-drive limit.
"She carried on driving for around 1.6 miles before crashing," Mr Branston said.
Police were contacted by people who heard the crash, in Gelli Road, Pentre.
They found PC Stephens "upset, saying she wanted to kill herself" and making reference to the crime said to have been committed by a family member, Mr Branston said.
On failing a breath test, she was taken to a police station, where she was was found to have 90 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 35mg.
On 10 July at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court, PC Stephens pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol
'Undermined public confidence'
She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a 15-month driving ban.
Saying she had brought, or would likely bring, discredit to her force, Mr Branston said there was an expectation she "enforce the law and take action against members of the public who break them".
"She chose to ignore the restrictions and undermined public confidence," Mr Branston said.
PC Stephens told the hearing she accepted attending the house party, driving when unfit, and being convicted in court.
She also acknowledged that taken together this behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
The case continues.