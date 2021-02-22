Lanoi Liddell jailed after Cardiff 'drugs shop' discovery
- Published
A dealer who ran a "drugs shop" in Cardiff has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
Police became suspicious of Lanoi Liddell, 23, while he was driving alone in the Cathays area in October 2020.
They searched his home and found drugs with a street value of £9,000, £6,000 cash and 300 silver bullion coins.
Liddell was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class A and C drugs.
After being questioned, the search of his home in the Llanedeyrn area of the city found what was described by Judge Daniel Williams as a "drugs shop", with a box containing ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, magic mushrooms and other drugs.
LSD tablets were found in the fridge, while digital scales and a bowl containing spoons and a rock-like residue were also found.
A phone was seized that had messages relating to drug dealing.
Judge Williams said Liddell was "obviously up to no good" when stopped by police in Cathays.
Even though he was released under investigation the next day, he was "soon at it again", with the judge adding: "By the end of the month, you were supplying MDMA, ketamine and offering to supply that latter drug and cocaine."