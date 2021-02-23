BBC News

Wales weather warning: 'Power cuts possible' amid 70mph winds

image copyrightMet Office
image captionForecasters say there could be power cuts, large waves in coastal areas and disruption to travel

People living in parts of Wales could experience strong winds gusting up to 70mph (113km/h) on Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office said the yellow warning covering a large area of north Wales started at 02:00 GMT and ends at 18:00.

"Strong south to south-westerly winds" will gust between 50 and 60mph at times, with potential for higher gusts.

The warning covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.