Wales unemployment rate falls to 4.4%
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
The amount of people unemployed and looking for work in Wales fell slightly in the three months to December compared with the previous three months.
The Welsh rate of unemployment is now 4.4%, lower than the UK rate of 5.1%.
The Office for National Statistics said 14,000 more people were working from October to December than in the three months to September.
Across the UK the figures just released show that nearly 14.4% of 16 to 25-year-olds were unemployed, highlighting the way the pandemic has hit lower skilled jobs.