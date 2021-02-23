Pembroke Dock murder probe into death of Judith Rhead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman whose body was found in Pembroke Dock on Saturday.
The body of 68-year-old Judith Rhead was found at a property in Market Street.
Police had initially said they were treating her death as "suspicious".
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.