Father's M4 death 'violent and unnatural'
A father died on the M4 shortly after telling his fiancée he "needed to go out", an inquest has heard.
Richard Pring, 34, suffered a "violent and unnatural death" when he was hit by traffic on the motorway on 13 February, senior coroner Graeme Hughes said.
Shortly before, Mr Pring made "numerous" phone calls and texts to his partner", the Pontypridd inquest heard.
As he opened the inquest, Mr Hughes was told the couple's home in Rhonnda Cynon Taff backs onto the M4.
A full inquest in Mr Pring's death is due to be heard in June.
Door unlocked
On the day he died Mr Pring's fiancée called the police after he left their home in Llanharry at 04:40 GMT, telling her he "needed to go out."
When she tried to contact him again he did not respond and she called police just after 05:00 to report her concerns.
As officers arrived at their home, they found the door unlocked.
Coroner's officer Jane Bowen said "Officers heard what they described as a bang and unfortunately the deceased was located on the M4."
A post-mortem examination, carried out at University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, revealed he had died from multiple injuries.
Mr Hughes said he had "reason to suspect Mr Pring's death was unnatural and violent", before adjourning the case until 29 June.
Mental health 'a taboo subject'
In a statement issued shortly after his death, Mr Pring's family said: "As a close family we are truly devastated at the massive loss we have experienced in losing Richard.
"Our lives will never be the same, and nor would we want them to be. Richard was a son, a father, a fiancé, a brother and a friend."
"Mental health amongst men is often a taboo subject. It's usually overlooked and underplayed. Swept under the rug.
"Please, if you or anyone you know needs help, see it out."
South Wales Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling between Junction 34-35 around the time of Mr Pring's death to contact them.
They are especially keen to hear from people with dashcam footage.