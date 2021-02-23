Tregaron swimming pool to be replaced by school nursery
- Published
A plan to turn a town's disused swimming pool into nursery facilities has been backed by council leaders.
The pool, next to Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, has been closed since 2017.
The Welsh Government has agreed to meet the £676,500 cost of the nursery, although it rejected a separate request to finance a new pool.
Ceredigion cabinet members approved the plan after a report said it would help ensure a future for the school.
The pool has been closed for restoration work on a number of occasions over the years, the report said, and had not reopened since works costing around £113,000 were identified in 2017.
'Mixed feelings'
New premises for an existing local nursery would "ensure a seamless transition between the foundation phase and childcare elements" at the school, the report added.
It said the facilities would "secure the long-term educational three-to-16 provision on the Henry Richard site which is vital to the sustainability of the school".
Cabinet member Catherine Hughes, the local councillor for Tregaron, said she had "mixed feelings" about the plan given the loss of the pool, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, she added: "We have to look at this in a positive way - we have an opportunity to improve the facilities in the area of Tregaron."