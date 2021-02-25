Skewen: Coal Authority 'not liable' for mine flood damage
By Rhys Williams
BBC News
- Published
People flooded out of their homes after a mine blow-out say it is "disgusting" the Coal Authority is refusing to accept liability for the damage caused.
Some residents in Skewen could be out of their homes for nine months, while some might not be able to return at all after last month's flooding.
The authority's offer of £500 for materials plus "reasonable" labour costs has been described as "derisory".
The Coal Authority said it was "doing all we are able to" to help.
Despite admitting it is responsible for "remediating mine shafts and making sure mine-water has a permanent solution", the Coal Authority said it did not have liability for flooding.
Upset and angry
Residents of the village in Neath Port Talbot said it was not just uninsured people who would suffer, because many private insurance policies did not cover gardens, driveways and house exteriors.
Wayne Birch, 42, whose house in Goshen Park was devastated during the flood, said his neighbours were upset and angry.
"I think I speak for everyone on the street and everyone that was flooded in Skewen that we find it absolutely disgusting," he said.
"I'm lucky, I'm insured, but there are a lot of uninsured people there [whose] lives have been ruined because of this."
Mr Birch said residents had been told the mine had not been checked for the past 10 years, which he described as "absolutely disgusting".
"So we do feel that the Coal Authority has responsibility for this, yes," he added.
Father-of-one Mr Birch, who has been told it might be Christmas before he can go home, said people are worried their houses could flood again because water has been rising due to drains blocked with silt.
He added the authority had "not been very forthcoming" when he had raised concerns.
Local councillor Mike Harvey said the Coal Authority's decision not to accept liability is leaving his constituents "angry and frustrated".
'Morally wrong'
"People are not asking to make any money out of this, they just want to be compensated for money they've lost and what it's going to cost them," he said.
"It's totally wrong, and morally wrong not to compensate the people affected."
Local MP Stephen Kinnock is calling on the authority to do "the right thing morally" by ensuring residents are not "left a single penny out of pocket".
Mr Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, said he had written to the UK government and had raised it in the Commons.
He said the authority was "keeping to this line" that it was not liable for water above ground.
"But this is an absurd position because the reason the water erupted from under the ground is because it built up in disused mine shafts that are the responsibility of the Coal Authority," he said.
He described the money being offered to residents as "frankly a derisory offer".
The authority previously said that work to cap the mine shaft would take three months, but a new water management system being built deep underground to divert the water would take at least six months.
The authority's chief executive, Lisa Pinney, said: "Every home flooded, from any cause, is a tragedy. Our sympathy remains with all those affected by this incident.
"Whilst not liable for the flooding we do recognise the impacts of the incident on the community and are doing all we are able to provide practical help and support."
She said the authority had built a new access road which has allowed families to return to their homes and was beginning "permanent remediation works" on the mine shaft.
It is also clearing private drains and will soon "start work to support the reinstatement of gardens", Ms Pinney said.
She added: "The Coal Authority is continuing to do all that it is able to do to support residents, aid the recovery of flooded homes and to put a permanent mine water management scheme in place to provide peace of mind."