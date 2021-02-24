Covid: Indoor care home visits could be allowed in a fortnight
- Published
People could be able to visit loved ones in care homes indoors in a fortnight, according to the older people's commissioner.
Helena Herklots told Wales Live her conversations with the Welsh Government made her "confident" it would happen.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething did not indicate how soon the change could be made when he was asked on Wednesday.
Due to Covid rules visits are allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as if a resident has a short time to live.
It was announced last weekend that care home residents in England would be allowed one regular visitor from 8 March.
They will be able to meet indoors and hold hands - but visitors must wear PPE and be tested beforehand.
In Scotland indoor visits will start again in early March.
There has been no announcement about a change in the rules in Wales yet.
Ms Herklots said: "I know from my conversations with Welsh Government that they are keen to make these changes now so that people can go in and visit safely indoors in care homes.
"And what I would like to see now is a clear pathway from where we are today to how we can make that happen.
"And I would think we should be able to do that here in Wales in about two weeks so that means that care homes have got time to prepare to make sure that they're ready to do it safely, but also so that all the organisations that need to come together to make sure it happens can also do that.
"I'm at this point confident that it will happen and, of course, it needs to happen."
During a Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, Mr Gething said he could not say when people would be able to start visiting relatives in care homes again.
He referred to the "tremendous harm" caused when the virus gets into a care home.
"I can't anticipate the number of days or weeks when the advice is going to change, but it's not just about vaccination, it's also about our whole countrywide mission to suppress coronavirus as well," he said.
"The lower the rates of the virus, the more likely we are to see changes made on visiting."
The next review of Wales' lockdown rules is due to take place on 12 March.
- Watch Wales Live on BBC One Wales at 22:35 GMT on Wednesday and on the BBC iPlayer