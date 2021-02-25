Covid: Wales' worst month for deaths was January - ONS
- Published
Covid-19 was the biggest cause of death in Wales for the third successive month, official figures show.
Analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) of January's deaths also shows how the mortality rate was even higher than during the first wave's peak in April.
It was also the highest recorded for the month since record's began.
The virus accounted for 35.2% of all registered deaths in January.
It was responsible for four times as many deaths than the second leading cause of death, heart disease.
The age-standardised mortality rate due to Covid-19 "significantly increased" for the fourth consecutive month, with a rate of 539.1 deaths per 100,000 people in January 2021.
This is higher than the first wave peak of 495.1 per 100,000 in April.
It breaks down as 671.2 per 100,000 for men and 436.5 per 100,000 for women.
The figures also show deaths are 1.5 times higher in the poorest areas of Wales.
Over time, mortality rates have been falling but the rate for January 2021 in Wales was the highest since records began in 2001 and "significantly higher" than for the same month in every year back to 2009.
For flu and pneumonia, there were 37 deaths per 100,000 - the seventh leading cause of death - down on the five-year average of 122 for January.
Covid had also been the leading cause of death in Wales in both April and May before dropping back.
It was the underlying cause of death in 36.6% of all deaths in Wales in January, that is 1,529 deaths.
ONS estimates that in 89.9% cases, where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate by doctors, it is the underlying cause of death, not just a contribution.
Figures out earlier in the week from ONS have already shown that 11 January was the worst day for deaths occurring over the course of the pandemic, when there were 83.
They also showed that deaths have been declining since, with numbers falling for a fourth successive week,
But this still leaves nearly 7,300 deaths since last March up to 12 February.
Where are the worst-hit areas?
When broken down into more localised areas, five of the 10 communities with the highest rate of deaths during the pandemic up to the end of January are in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).
The highest rate was in Tonyrefail West (535 deaths per 100,000 - 55 actual deaths), followed by Port Talbot East and Sandfields in Neath Port Talbot.
The ONS has produced an interactive map of so-called middle layer super output areas - which shows which communities have been hardest hit.
Porth East and Ynyshir, Penrhiwceiber and Tonyrefail East also feature in the highest 10.
Meanwhile, three communities in Wales have had no registered Covid deaths so far: Bangor City in Gwynedd, Llandudno Junction South & Llasanffraid Glan Conwy in Conwy, and Rhyl South West in Denbighshire.