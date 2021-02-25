Covid: Green Man festival organisers 'hopeful' for 2021
- Published
The organisers of Green Man - one of Wales' largest music festivals - say they hope the event will go ahead this summer if Covid restrictions are eased.
Festivals and gigs were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of Green Man said they were "planning away" after the Welsh Government suggested dates for some restrictions to be eased.
Organisers tweeted: "We cannot wait to be together in the Welsh mountains again".
The festival, held in the Brecon Beacons, tweeted the announcement shortly after organisers of Reading and Leeds festivals said they were "very confident" they would go ahead.
In Wales people are currently only able to leave their home for essential reasons, under stay at home lockdown rules in force since before Christmas.
Mass gatherings - including festivals and gigs - have been banned in Wales since the first lockdown began in March, with people fined for attending illegal raves.
While ministers in Wales previously said some tourism might be able to reopen at Easter if cases continued to fall, no date has been suggested for concerts, festivals and other events to resume.
Tourism businesses in Wales have called for clarity to help them prepare for any decision to allow hotels, caravan parks, and holiday parks to reopen.
In England the UK Government is aiming to lift all restrictions on daily life by 21 June.
On Thursday the organisers of Green Man, held annually near Crickhowell, Powys, said things were "looking a whole lot more positive".
"We'll be following Wales' route out of lockdown so the guidance might look somewhat different to England, but we're planning away," they tweeted.
"Tickets and line-up will be landing in the next couple of months.
"A massive cheers to all of you folk for your support, we cannot wait to be together in the Welsh mountains again."