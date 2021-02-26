Criticism over English speaker 'apartheid' post
An NHS body's assistant director has been criticised for comparing the treatment of non-Welsh speakers to "apartheid".
James Moore, of Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), said it was time to "stand up to oppressors".
The comments were posted on social media in a discussion about plans to change a Carmarthen primary school from English to Welsh medium.
Welsh language commissioner Aled Roberts said the remarks were "wrong".
HEIW said it was "aware" of Mr Moore's comments.
A spokesman said: "They were made in a personal capacity and in no way a professional one.
"HEIW does not condone or endorse any of the comments made.
"It would not be appropriate for us to comment on internal discussions with an individual employee."
Nation Cymru said Mr Roberts said: "Making a comparison between encouraging and developing Welsh language education strategy in Wales with racial segregation in South Africa is totally disrespectful and fundamentally historically wrong.
"I am saddened that the comments made equate the policies of successive Welsh Governments with the struggle of apartheid, which perhaps indicates a lack of understanding of the history of our language and culture."
The spokesman said Mr Moore would "not be providing a comment at this stage."
Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan tweeted that the comments were "totally unacceptable".
She said she had asked to speak to the chairman of HEIW "a matter of urgency."