Covid: Over-40s next in line for vaccine, NHS Wales' head says
- Published
People aged in their 40s will be next in line to get the coronavirus vaccine, the head of the NHS in Wales has said.
The four UK nations will follow this, under the plan to vaccinate all adults by the end of July.
Dr Andrew Goodall said the plan for Wales depends on "supply matching our ambition".
Teachers and police officers were among those who lobbied to be prioritised - but will now be vaccinated in line with their age group.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Dr Goodall said there was not enough evidence to support prioritising people from specific occupations in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out.
'Quickest and fairest approach'
"I, along with the UK's other three chief medical officers support the JCVI advice and the four UK governments have agreed to implement it," he said.
"This means the UK's vaccine programmes remains aligned as we all work towards one shared goal.
"This is the simplest, quickest and fairest approach. And it means we can remain on track to meet our ambitious vaccination targets."
He said calls for people in specific occupations to be prioritised had been heard.
"The JCVI did consider this - however, it found there wasn't sufficient evidence to set specific occupations apart from the general population. It also advised that the complexity of delivering this approach would slow down the pace of the vaccination roll-out," he added.