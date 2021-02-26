Covid vaccine: Man denies sending Wrexham plant suspect package
- Published
A man accused of sending a suspicious package to a Covid vaccine plant in Wrexham has pleaded not guilty.
Anthony Collins, 53, appeared via videolink at Maidstone Crown Court, before he was remanded in custody.
Mr Collins, of Chatham, Kent, is now due to face trial on 31 August, over the alert at Wockhardt UK last month.
He is accused of dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it was likely to explode or ignite.
The judge, Stephen Thomas, told the brief plea and case management hearing there was likely to be "a lot of public interest in this".
Mr Collins was charged after Wockhardt UK was evacuated last month, and a bomb disposal unit was called in.