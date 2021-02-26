BBC News

Covid vaccine: Man denies sending Wrexham plant suspect package

Published
image captionA police cordon was put up around the Wockhardt vaccine plant after the alert, on 27 January

A man accused of sending a suspicious package to a Covid vaccine plant in Wrexham has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Collins, 53, appeared via videolink at Maidstone Crown Court, before he was remanded in custody.

Mr Collins, of Chatham, Kent, is now due to face trial on 31 August, over the alert at Wockhardt UK last month.

He is accused of dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it was likely to explode or ignite.

The judge, Stephen Thomas, told the brief plea and case management hearing there was likely to be "a lot of public interest in this".

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe Wrexham plant has the capability to produce about 300 million doses of the vaccine a year

Mr Collins was charged after Wockhardt UK was evacuated last month, and a bomb disposal unit was called in.

