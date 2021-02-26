Covid: Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda health boards offer tests for 'flu symptoms'
Two health boards are offering free Covid tests for people with a wider range of symptoms.
People in the Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda health board areas with flu symptoms or who are unwell after contact with a confirmed Covid case can get tested.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg is offering mass testing for asymptomatic people, but not for a wider range of symptoms.
National guidance only offers testing to those with a fever, cough or change in taste or smell.
Those living in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion can now be tested if they have "flu-like symptoms", are "generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid-19 case" or have "any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test".
A new regional testing centre has opened in Baglan, with the capacity to carry out 2,800 tests a day.
The new centre joins the regional testing centre at the Liberty Stadium and a number of mobile testing units across Swansea and Neath Port Talbot. The smaller Margam testing unit will become a base for community testing of staff.
The new testing regime, which is also being trialled by Hywel Dda University Health Board, will be reviewed after 28 days.
Swansea Bay's director of public health, Keith Reid, said: "Demand for tests in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot has come down considerably since the end of 2020 so we have capacity to expand the offer of testing and help people confirm whether their illness is Covid."
Alison Shakeshaft, director of therapies and health science at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "We know the wider group of symptoms do occur in Covid-19 but are not reported as often as the 'classic three' symptoms. With the very low rates of flu circulating at the moment, it is more likely that wider flu-like symptoms are due to Covid-19.
"Our aim is to find as many Covid-19 cases as possible so we can prevent the virus being passed on to others. We want to do everything we can to help bring the pandemic to a close as fast as possible and help restrictions to be lifted."
A spokesperson for Powys Teaching Health Board said: "We use the national definitions of the Covid-19 symptoms, which remain unchanged."
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said in a statement: "The current national advice is that individuals should isolate and get a Covid-19 test if they have any of the following three symptoms: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, a loss or change to your smell or taste."