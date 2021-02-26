Carmarthenshire: Arrest after cyclist struck by van dies
- Published
A cyclist died when she was hit by a van on a dual carriageway in Carmarthenshire.
Emergency crews were called at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday, after the crash on the westbound A40 near Bancyfelin.
The driver of the van was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released on bail.
Dyfed Powys Police said the victim was declared dead at the scene and her family were being supported by specialist officers.
The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them.