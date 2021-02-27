Covid in Wales: Stop checks to deter beauty spot visits
- Published
Police are carrying out stop checks in a bid to deter people from driving to beauty spots over the weekend.
People face £60 fines for breaking stay-at-home lockdown rules which ban all but essential travel in Wales.
With fine weather expected and a Wales rugby international, South Wales Police and North Wales Police have urged people not to break the rules.
Stop checks will be conducted in Swansea, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan to "ascertain the reason for travel".
It comes after complaints from residents in Penarth about an increase in visitors to the seaside town with similar issues reported in Snowdonia.
We know it's hard when the weather is nice (especially after all the recent wind and rain) but please remember that Wales remains at Alert Level 4.— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) February 26, 2021
This means essential travel only.
We need to continue to work together to help reduce the spread of #Covid19#KeepWalesSafe pic.twitter.com/JZTNV0LvsU
The south Wales force said "those believed to be in blatant breach of the rules can expect to be subject to enforcement action".
Wales remains under national lockdown alert Level 4.
South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Alun Michael, said: "There's a great temptation this weekend, we have great weather and sport going on and this is really a big plea to say, please let's not mess it up.
"Let's not lose all the gains that have been made. It's great we've seen the numbers coming down but there are still people dying of Covid 19.
"There are some people who are ignoring that advice. That means we need to do more enforcement and police will enforce without fear or favour but the plea is don't let them have to do that, it's not necessary.."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- IN-DEPTH: Coronavirus pandemic
- VACCINE: How will the UK deliver the jabs?
- IMMUNISATION: Which Covid vaccine is best?