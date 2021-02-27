Covid jabs reach one million milestone in Wales
- Published
More than one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wales, according to the Welsh Government.
A total of 916,336 people have received their first dose, of which 89,053 have had a second jab, a total of 1,005,389.
It means one in three of the country's adult population have received at least one dose.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it was a "fantastic testament" to the hard work of staff involved in the roll-out.
He said it was an "incredible marker within just 12 weeks of the first vaccines arriving in the country".
It means 29.1% of the Welsh population have had a first dose and 2.8% have had a full vaccination.
The majority of care home residents and other target groups aged over 70 have had their first doses.
On Friday, Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said people aged in their 40s will be next in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Last week saw a stock of 46,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses being used in Wales and another 56,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines available.
Along with this week, there was a planned reduction in supply, as manufacturers prepare their processes for a significant ramp-up of production from March onwards, when between 160,000 and 190,000 doses are expected to be available.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- IN-DEPTH: Coronavirus pandemic
- VACCINE: How will the UK deliver the jabs?
- IMMUNISATION: Which Covid vaccine is best?