Covid in Wales: Beach car parks shut to deter 'crowds'
Public car parks have been closed amid "numerous reports" of crowds gathering at beaches and beauty spots, police have confirmed.
South Wales Police said officers are also stopping cars to check whether journeys are essential as part of Covid lockdown rules.
Swansea Council said it had shut beach car parks at Bracelet Bay, Langland Bay and Caswell at the request of police.
People "shouldn't be driving to these places", the force tweeted.
"We are working alongside local councils to close some car parks, and will be stopping cars to check whether the journey is essential," it added.
Under current lockdown rules, people are allowed to exercise outdoors if it begins and ends at home.
Rule breakers face a £60 fine for breaches in the regulations which ban all but essential travel.
Police spot checks also took place in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday.
Swansea Council tweeted: "We know it's great weather out there but Welsh Government rules mean we should not drive to any location for daily exercise."
Police have also been carrying out patrols in Pontarddulais, Swansea, due to reports of people breaching rules.
In north Wales, Conwy Council called on people to "enjoy exercising locally".
"We know exercise is important, but while Wales is at alert level 4, you should not be driving to get to somewhere to exercise," it tweeted.
In Wrexham, police said officers were "ensuring that visitors to our parks are adhering to the current guidelines" following "concerns about gatherings" on Saturday.
