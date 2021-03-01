Anglesey butcher's shop to close after almost 120 years
A family-owned butcher's shop which has served an Anglesey town for almost 120 years is to close its doors for the final time on St David's Day.
Owen Roberts, 59, is the fourth person in his family to own the business in Amlwch since it was founded by his great-grandfather in 1903.
He took over the running of the shop in the 1990s, which had its own abattoir until 2003.
Mr Roberts said he was looking forward to retirement.
He said: "Naturally there are so many fond memories here. We've had amazing customers and have got to know them very well."