Motorcyclist, 53, killed in Parys Mountain crash with van
- Published
A 53-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van on Anglesey.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on the B5111 between Amlwch and Rhosybol, near the Parys Mountain junction at about 13:20 GMT on Sunday.
The local man died at the scene, said police.
The force has appealed for anyone who saw the Mercedes Sprinter box van or blue motorbike before the incident to come forward.
Sgt Raymond Williams from the force's roads policing unit said: "We would like to offer our profound condolences to the family at this difficult time."
