BBC News

Cardiff Co-op cash machine blast: Man arrested

Published
image captionForty people were evacuated after acetylene cylinders were used to blast off the shop door and its cash machine in Llanrumney

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a shop in Cardiff which involved the shop door and cash machine being blown off.

Forty people were evacuated on Friday from flats above the Co-op store in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, when acetylene cylinders were used to break into it.

The 20-year-old man, from Llanrumney, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

South Wales Police said they were still investigating what had happened.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.