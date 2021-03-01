Aberdare arrest after man, 56, dies with 'serious' injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the death of a 56-year-old man in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Police officers were called to assist paramedics at an address in Erw Las, Aberdare, at about 10.25 GMT on 27 February.
The man was taken to the University of Hospital Wales with serious head and facial injuries, where he later died.
South Wales Police said it is investigating the death, which is currently being treated as suspicious.
The force said a 38-year-old local man has been arrested and bailed pending further inquiries.
