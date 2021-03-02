Apology as surgery delays left dementia patient housebound
- Published
A woman with dementia was effectively left housebound for the last eight years of her life due to surgical delays, an investigation found.
The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales said the individual worried about being "caught short" due to incontinence and it affected her family relationships.
Her son complained about the care she received at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire, in particular.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has since apologised to the family.
Ombudsman Nick Bennett said it was clear there was "significant injustice" in the case of the individual, who was identified in the report findings as Mrs B.
The patient's son complained there had been surgical delays for a rectal prolapse issue dating back to 2011, concerns over inpatient medical care provided by an elderly care consultant, and a delayed diagnosis of terminal ovarian cancer during a hospital stay.
The ombudsman found that clinical decision-making by colorectal surgeons "was not in keeping with accepted clinical practice".
Mr Bennett said straightforward surgical procedures for the woman's prolapse were discounted in favour of "high risk, unconventional and extreme treatment options", which would have provided little or no clinical benefit.
The patient was coping with "considerable and ongoing indignity" caused by the prolapse, which included double incontinence.
Full apology
"As a result, Mrs B had to endure years of indignity on a daily basis as she dealt with her condition and the longstanding physical and mental impact the failings had on her and her family," added Mr Bennett.
"As ombudsman, given the failings that happened here, it is right that I take a stand on driving forward improvements in care and service delivery, given the effects such failings have on individuals like Mrs B, her family and their human rights," said Mr Bennett.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has agreed to a number of recommendations, including a full apology and an invitation to engage with an equivalent to the Putting Things Right Redress process.