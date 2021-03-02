Covid fines for women getting hair dyed in beach car park
- Published
Three women who had their hair dyed in a car park next to a popular beach were among hundreds of people in south Wales to be fined for breaching Covid rules.
They were fined for having their hair dyed in the car park of Langland Bay on the Gower Peninsula near Swansea.
South Wales Police said it issued 370 fixed penalty notices over the weekend, with sunnier weather leading to people "flocking" to beauty spots.
The force's chief superintendent urged people to follow the rules.
Other fines were issued to people travelling to visit seaside areas including Southerndown and Penarth, in Vale of Glamorgan, and Bracelet Bay in Mumbles, Swansea.
A large portion of the fines were issued to people who attended house parties, including 105 to those who went to one of eight gatherings in Cathays, Cardiff.
Over the weekend, car parks at beauty spots were closed to discourage people from visiting.
On Monday, at the Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford called for more "responsible" behaviour.
Under Wales' lockdown rules, people can only leave home for exercise or for an essential reason.
Ch Supt Andy Valentine of South Wales Police said: "We know it's been a very challenging few months for our communities, and we can understand that people will have wanted a change of scenery in order to enjoy the good weather at the weekend.
"But the reality is coronavirus remains a very real threat to us all, and the whole of Wales continues to be under level four restrictions for a reason.
"The roll out of the vaccine and the recent publication of plans to ease restrictions provides us all with much-needed hope, but I would urge our local communities to continue following the rules that are currently in place."