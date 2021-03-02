Penarth Pier's pavilion saved by council 'for community use'
A seaside pavilion which shut last year has been saved after the council took back control from a failing charity.
The 1929 art deco building on Penarth pier was home to a cafe and cinema, and was hired for use as a wedding venue.
The charity Penarth Arts and Crafts Ltd shut the pavilion last March due to Covid, and the cafe closed in November.
The Vale of Glamorgan council said it would keep the pavilion for community use and promised to unveil "exciting plans" for its future shortly.
The pavilion, built at the entrance to Penarth's Victorian pier, had been renovated and reopened in 2013 with £4m of lottery funding after falling into disuse in the 1990s.
While the pandemic was given as a reason for the revamped building's closure last March, the charity had already been reviewing its operations with the loss of the pavilion manager's job.
The Vale of Glamorgan council stepped in last December to lead talks aimed at securing the building's long-term future, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader Neil Moore said the authority and National Lottery funding organisations had "invested a significant amount of grant funding to create a community facility on Penarth Pier".
He pledged that event bookings for which deposits had been paid would be honoured.
Deputy leader Lis Burnett added the council's aim was "to ensure that the Pavilion could be retained for community use".
"We are looking forward to working with a range of partners and community groups to shape the way forward for this iconic building," she said.