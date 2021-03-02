Budget 2021: Welsh businesses await chancellor's Budget
Many Welsh businesses keep a close eye on UK government Budgets.
But this year they will be watching even more closely for signs of how the chancellor plans to navigate the UK economy out of the coronavirus pandemic - and how the Welsh government will respond to those plans.
Key issues include whether Rishi Sunak will raise corporation tax, which business argue would be a huge extra burden as they try to recover from the pandemic.
Could a business rates holiday in certain sectors such as tourism, leisure and hospitality be extended for 12 months?
The Welsh government has said it is waiting for this announcement in the UK Budget on Wednesday before committing to it in Wales.
In Scotland, the government already has committed so there is pressure from business groups for it to happen here too.
There also continues to be calls for the UK government to extend the VAT cut for tourism beyond June.
Here's what some businesses in Wales think.
'It's all about cashflow'
Karen Matthews, chairwoman of the Cardiff Hoteliers Association, said it was well-documented the hospitality industry had been "severely hit" over the past year.
"We employ 15,000 people within the city in the tourism industry and we have seen some job losses across that but with the support of the government schemes we've had so far, thankfully we've been able to retain most of them.
"I know there's been some talks already about when businesses can start to reopen but it's important for us to have that furlough extension until September because when we're able to open and start trading, we know we've got that scheme to use as a tool to support more jobs moving forward until there's viability there.
"From our point of view, it's all about the cashflow for our businesses.
"What we want to see is a repeat of the business rates holiday from last year. When we come to reopen, we need to get up and operating as quickly as possible so anything that can help us with cashflow to allow us to do that is vitally important to us."
From handouts to earning money
Richard Selby is director of steel manufacturer Pro-Steel Engineering.
"We want to see from the Budget is the opportunity for businesses to start to trade out of the crisis," he said.
"We've got to move from a point where the chancellor has been helping people to survive and get by, into opportunities for businesses to actually start moving forward, contributing to society and earning the money that's available from government contracts rather than just being given a handout.
"I'd like to think we'd see the chancellor hold off putting in tax rises in the short term. Undoubtedly we expect that to come in the medium term but I think we need the opportunity to start some sustainable growth again out of the pandemic.
"What I'd like to see is a lot of support for young people, education and training to get people into the workplace and perhaps supporting the leaders in the workplace so that they can become more productive across businesses in Wales going forward.
"We're in a key point where businesses like ours are looking to reinvest in our equipment and in our people so we can be more sustainable going forward."
'Stimulate growth and create jobs'
Colin Cuthbertson, manging director of Data Messaging & Communications, expects some changes will not have too much of an impact.
"Being in the telecoms industry we've not been as badly affected as some businesses have been, and the support we've had is mainly from the small business rates relief," he said.
"We've been quite busy so we've needed all hands on deck. We're a small team anyway so we've been able to keep going as normal.
"We've also used the apprentice scheme to take on an apprentice over the last 12 months.
"What I want to hear from the chancellor is support for businesses which have been affected by the pandemic. There's lots of businesses in hospitality, retail and leisure sectors have been badly affected, so we need to keep supporting those businesses.
"At the same time, we need to stimulate growth in the economy and create jobs.
"I'm expecting rises to corporation tax over the next few years, possibly changes to VAT and there's also talk of a digital sales tax which probably won't be announced but I think will be coming in the near future.
"I think we're probably OK with those changes."