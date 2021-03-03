Covid: 'Check-ins' for younger secondary pupils in Wales before Easter holidays
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education correspondent
- Published
More pupils in Wales could be back in class before Easter, but there will not be a full return to school, the education minister has said.
Schools will be able to welcome pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 for "check-in" sessions before they are due back fully from mid-April.
There are already plans to resume face-to-face teaching for older secondary pupils from 15 March.
Kirsty Williams said they were now able to go "even further, even earlier".
Previously the Welsh Government had said all primary pupils, years 11 and 13 and some college students could return for face-to-face teaching from 15 March, along with "flexibility" for years 10 and 12.
But it had come under fire for suggesting that other measures could be relaxed, including opening non-essential retail, before younger secondary school pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 were able to return to class.
Subject to the scientific advice at the three-week review of coronavirus regulations on 12 March, schools could also now decide to give 11 to 14-year-olds time with teachers before the Easter holiday starts on 29 March.
"This would be to give learners the opportunity to check in with teachers, with a focus on support for well-being, and readiness for a full return to school after Easter", the Education Minister said.
"I want to make clear now that this will not be a full return to school for years 7, 8 and 9 before Easter.
"The focus before Easter will be on learners who are undertaking qualifications, especially those in years 11 and 13, and those studying practical vocational qualifications."
The Scottish government also changed its plans on Tuesday, to allow all secondary pupils to return to school part-time before Easter.
All pupils in England are due to return to school from 8 March, which is also when a phased return begins in Northern Ireland.