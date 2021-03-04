Brecon Beacons: Planning row over 300ft chimney at Rhigos
By Stephen Fairclough
BBC News
- Published
Proposals to build a chimney stack for a waste gasification plant on the edge of a national park are to be discussed by councillors.
Enviroparks Wales have permission for a 150ft (45m) stack at a proposed plant at the foot of Rhigos mountain near the Brecon Beacons - but wish to extend it to nearly 300ft (90m).
Opponents of the plan in Hirwaun said the stack would be a "monstrosity".
Abergavenny-based Enviroparks did not wish to comment.
The site would use high temperatures on waste products to create a synthetic gas which the company says would be used to drive a steam turbine to generate electricity.
The company wishes to double the size of the stack to provide what it has described to planners as "superior operational and environmental performance" which would reduce the potential for nutrient nitrogen to deposited on nearby protected habitats.
It would result in the height of the stack being just shorter than the tower that houses Big Ben, which is 315ft (96m) tall, or the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal, which together are 305ft (93m) tall.
A petition in opposition to the proposal with more than 4,000 signatures has been submitted to councillors by the Enviroparks Action Group.
Clare Rees, a teacher who lives nearby in Hirwaun, said: "We have got numerous reasons, essentially the visual element of the chimney which is associated with the current planning application is a massive 90m and is really going to dominate our local area.
"We're concerned that it's going to put off the future development of tourism. The zip line has come to our area now and we want more of that kind of thing really and not to be known for the heavy industry of the past.
"Specifically this application is related to the 90m stack which we're opposed to on a visual element but also on emissions that would come out of there, but there's also the traffic pollution, the potential for pollution in the future, the effects on the water, the effects on local residents, the list is endless really."
The mother-of-two said she had concerns about the long-term effects on young people.
"The reason I got involved in this in the beginning was because of my little girls. I'm very concerned about the effects on their future health and their well-being in this area - and also the children I teach as well because I'm a secondary school teacher and so I'm concerned for their health as well and also for the opportunities in the area.
"We want to develop tourism and jobs, well-paid jobs.
"We don't want this area to be known for the heavy industry of the past."
The site is in a previously heavily industrialised area and is close to the former Tower Colliery.
Attempts have been made in recent years to draw tourist facilities and visitors to the area with the new zip wire due to open later this year on Rhigos mountain.
There are also long-term proposals for a planetarium to take advantage of the "dark skies" status of the Brecon Beacons.
Hirwaun councillor Karen Morgan, who is a member of the action group, said the the stack would be out of place and a "horrific marker in our landscape."
She said people in the community were angry at the proposals and "frustrated their voices aren't being listened to".
"There's a lot of plans in place. People were enthused, there was a real buzz about the place but since the Enviropark application came forward last July, what I'm getting is a sense of dismay that this doesn't make sense. This doesn't fit in with what we want for our valley.
"Our residents are saying 'we don't want to be living under the shadow of such a monstrosity' - they're the words they are using."
Planning officials in Rhondda Cynon Taf said the changes related to "a minor relocation and increase (doubling) in height of the stack and some ducting associated with the revised location. All other aspects of the development remain unchanged and are not under consideration".
The company propose to "grade" the colour of the stack which councillors have been told will mean visual "impacts are minimised" but it is "not possible to hide a structure of this size and scale".
Officials have recommended members of the planning committee approve the proposals.
Any emissions from the stack would be regulated by National Resources Wales (NRW) and the body has said the model of emissions presented in the application would be acceptable.
However NRW has told councillors it has "significant concerns" regarding the potential impact of emissions on nearby special areas of conservation and sensitive habitats.
The stack can not become operational unless in the future it gains permission from NRW under Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR). These permissions would cover human health and the potential impact on the flora and fauna.
NRW recommended the application for an EPR was made at the same time as seeking planning permission but this has not happened.