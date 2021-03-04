Budweiser's £117m investment sees new jobs in Magor and Samlesbury
Budweiser is investing £117m at its breweries in Monmouthshire and Lancashire, creating 55 new jobs.
Thirty-two new positions are being created at its Welsh site in Magor, which is receiving £72m of the cash.
The remaining £45m will be in invested in its brewery in Samlesbury, creating 23 new jobs.
The company employs more than 1,000 people across the two sites and said the move would increase capacity and efficiency.
It said it would produce a total of 3.6m hL (hectolitres), the equivalent of 630 million pints a year, once all projects were complete.
Budweiser Brewing Group said it reached its highest sales levels on record last year in the off-trade, seeing a 19.6% growth in the third quarter of the year and 23.4% in the fourth.
Paula Lindenberg, president of Budweiser Brewing Group UK and Ireland, said: "Like many in the UK, we are focussed on a strong recovery of our economy, our communities and our country.
"By investing in our breweries with new roles and new technology to increase capacity, we're ensuring that we can brew and deliver great beers for many years to come.
"We know the beer industry is hugely valuable to the UK economy, and we believe our investments in our UK operations will be a catalyst for the recovery post-Covid."