Harry Baker: Four guilty of Barry docks drug rival murder
Three men and a teenager have been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy at a shipping container yard in a row over a drugs gang's territory.
Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was stabbed nine times at Barry Docks in the Vale of Glamorgan in August 2019.
Leon Clifford, 23, Leon Symons, 23, Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder.
The other three defendants were found guilty of manslaughter.
Raymond Thompson, 48, Ryan Palmer, 34 and Lewis Evans, 62, also all from Barry, were convicted of manslaughter by the jury.
During the trial at Newport Crown Court, the jury was told how the gang had been determined "that Harry Baker should die, or at the very least suffer really serious harm" after straying into their drugs patch.
He was ambushed in a street, before being chased for a mile, by the gang armed with weapons.
The jury heard how he had taken refuge in the compound when the gang caught up with him, and stabbed him repeatedly before leaving him to die in the yard.
'Lying dying'
Footage showed some of the defendants climbing the fence, which left "three of the five, all armed" in the compound, prosecutor Paul Lewis told the trial.
Jurors were then shown footage of four of the defendants leaving the yard on 28 August, while Mr Baker was "lying dying" inside.
Forensic pathologist Dr Deryk James, who conducted a post-mortem examination, told the court Harry lost nearly two litres of blood after he was stabbed.
He told the court Harry had stabs and slashes to the face, head, neck, stomach and legs and the knifings were forceful enough to penetrate his brain.
Clifford had admitted manslaughter before the trial started.