Holyhead 'crumbling' Grade II-listed surgery to become flats
- Published
One of the UK's most at-risk Victorian buildings is to be saved by converting it into social housing.
Plas Alltran, a former GP surgery in Holyhead, has been "empty and crumbling" since the 1970s, according to the Victorian Society.
Anglesey councillors backed a plan by their own housing department to turn it into four one-bed flats.
Councillor Glyn Haynes said the "quirky" Grade II-listed building was "unique and worth saving".
Situated near the port of Holyhead, it was built by Arthur Baker in 1890 as the town's first purpose-built doctor's surgery, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was later used for rented housing, classrooms for a girls' training institute, district nurse accommodation and a boarding house before falling into disuse.
The planning submission said the development was "not only beneficial to both the social and architectural history of the town, but also addresses distinct social housing need".
"Our main objective is to save this important building that has been in a dilapidated state for some time," it added.
Mr Haynes was among the councillors who welcomed the plan.
He said: "It's a very quirky building.
"It's been there 120 years and while some view it as an ugly duckling, it's unique and deserved saving."
The plans were approved unanimously by Anglesey's planning committee.