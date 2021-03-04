Swansea University: 'No evident criminality' in bribery probe
- Published
A two-year investigation into allegations of bribery involving a Welsh university has found "no evidence of criminal offending", police say.
A number of addresses were searched in 2019 after a complaint by Swansea University to the Serious Fraud Office.
The probe centred on the tendering process of the Llanelli Wellness and Life Science Village project.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found it was "not in the public interest to proceed", police have said.
The investigation, which began in November 2018, was led by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for south Wales and also involved officers from South Wales and Dyfed Powys Police.
'Detailed and complex'
In a statement, South Wales Police said the "detailed and complex" investigation into "allegations of offences under the Bribery Act and abuse of position" had concluded.
The force said correct procurement guidelines had been followed and were "overseen by specialist law firms".
The investigation, which was supported and advised by independent specialists in procurement, interviewed a number of people and examined a "significant number" of documents and electronic equipment, the force added.
Det Ch Supt Steve Corcoran, head of protective services Wales, said: "Once the complaint was referred to Tarian, it was right and proper that a comprehensive investigation into the allegations was carried out.
"The results of the investigation were then submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for its consideration.
"The CPS has determined that it is not in the public interest to proceed any further.
"This protracted enquiry has been complex and detailed, taking a considerable amount of time due to the complexities and quantity of material involved and we appreciate the patience of all involved in this investigation."
In a statement, Swansea University said it had sacked three employees in 2019 following "an extensive investigation into suspected gross misconduct".
Former Vice Chancellor, Richard B Davies, the Dean of the School of Management, Professor Marc Clement, were dismissed.
They had denied any claims of wrongdoing, but their appeals were rejected by the university.
The university said an investigation into an irregular termination payment to the former Registrar, Raymond Ciborowski, led to allegations Mr Ciborowski and several other employees had "significant undeclared interests".
It said they "stood to make financial gains in a personal capacity from the university's participation in commercial projects with which they were involved as university employees".
The university alleged the potential gains "included salaries from future appointments and equity potentially worth millions of pounds".
Employment tribunal
Swansea University claimed that there were "material and serious interests that should have been declared under the university's policies and procedures".
In July 2019, Prof Clement and Steve Poole, another member of the Business School, were sacked for gross misconduct by the university's disciplinary panel.
The panel had considered the findings of a leading employment barrister who had been appointed by the university to conduct an independent investigation.
Her report found there was sufficient evidence to consider a claim of gross misconduct.
In the same month, Prof Davies was also dismissed for alleged gross misconduct and gross negligence. He was not part of the police investigation.
Appeals to the university's disciplinary panel were rejected but the case is now being taken to an employment tribunal.
Another former member of staff, Bjorn Rodde, who had been suspended but resigned before the conclusion of a disciplinary process, is also taking legal action.
The university said the police investigation and its internal disciplinary processes "are and have always been entirely separate".
It claimed the dismissals were for "serious breaches of the university's procedures, and not for a finding of criminal conduct", and said the decision by the CPS has "no bearing on this whatsoever".
Carmarthenshire Council said it was pleased the investigation had concluded.
"[We] look forward to commencing delivery of this ambitious strategic project in the near future," a spokesman said.