Police attend 'major incident' in Ynyswen, Rhondda
At least one person has been injured in an ongoing incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf, police have confirmed.
Local reports suggest there are a large number of police officers in Ynyswen, Treorchy, in Rhondda, and a Wales Air Ambulance has landed nearby.
Officers said they were dealing with an ongoing incident.
Labour Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted that it was "a major incident" and asked people to avoid the area.
Mr Bryant said: "I sincerely hope nobody is extremely hurt."
A Wales Air Ambulance landed in Ynyswen at 13:00 GMT from Mid Wales Airport in Powys.