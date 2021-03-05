Welsh NHS: 'No ceiling' for possible pay rise, says minister
Ministers will not try to cap any pay rise for Welsh NHS staff in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
The UK government has faced backlash after saying a pay rise for staff in England should be capped at 1%.
On Friday, Mr Gething said Welsh NHS workers "deserved a pay rise".
He said the Welsh Government had "not tried to set a ceiling" on any proposed wage increase.
The NHS Pay Review Body - an independent body - looks at potential wage increases for NHS workers.
It then recommends what pay rises - if any - should take place.
Both governments had made suggestions to the body. In England the nurses' union has threatened possible strike action after the Department of Health suggested the 1% pay rise.
Mr Gething said the Welsh submission would be made public, saying Wales had not suggested a "ceiling" on any increase in the same way.
"We're waiting to see the outcome of the pay review body and we expect to publish the evidence we've provided to that pay review body if not today then in the very near future," he said.