Swansea landmark city bridge to be lowered into place
- Published
A bridge that will link Swansea city centre to a £135m indoor arena and the coast is being put in place.
The Copr Bay Bridge will be 49m (160 ft) long and cross Oystermouth Road, with council officials hoping it will become a landmark for the area.
Two mobile units will lift pieces into place, with the road closed from 22:00 GMT Saturday until 10:00 Sunday.
The bridge is then expected to open to cyclists and pedestrians ahead of the arena's completion later this year.
"This is going to be quite a moment in the history of our city centre and our communities," said council leader Rob Stewart.
"With its bold design that will complement the striking façade of the arena, the bridge will become a landmark for the city and an emblem nationally and internationally of a city that is going places."
The structure will weigh 150 tonnes and the artist who designed it, Marc Rees, said he is hoping to see it in "all its shimmering golden glory".
Due to the pandemic, people are being urged not to visit the city centre to watch the operation, but council officials are planning to set up a live video feed.
Design director Friedrich Ludewig called it "a true piece of international innovation", adding: "The iconic arch stabilises the super-slender bridge deck and creates a new urban space floating over the road."
The bridge - which will be effectively two storeys above the road - will lead to the entrance of the 3,500 seat arena on one side, with a further development planned on the other.