Weather alert issued for gale force winds in Wales
- Published
Winds could reach gale force in Wales with stormy weather set to hit the whole of the country this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering Wales and England, starting from 21:00 GMT on Wednesday evening.
Travel and power are both likely to be disrupted, with the warning to remain in place until 15:00 on Thursday.
Gusts of 55mph (88kmh) are likely and could hit up to 70mph on coasts and hills, with heavy and blustery showers.