Weather alert issued for gale force winds in Wales

Published
image copyrightMet Office
image captionThe warning lasts from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon

Winds could reach gale force in Wales with stormy weather set to hit the whole of the country this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering Wales and England, starting from 21:00 GMT on Wednesday evening.

Travel and power are both likely to be disrupted, with the warning to remain in place until 15:00 on Thursday.

Gusts of 55mph (88kmh) are likely and could hit up to 70mph on coasts and hills, with heavy and blustery showers.

