Rhuddlan fears over road at risk of sliding into river again
A subsiding road in Denbighshire could slide into a river just as the previous one did about 50 years ago, a councillor said.
Abbey Road in Rhuddlan peters out into a lane with a caravan park and fields on one side and a bank of the River Clwyd on the other.
Councillor Anne Davies says residents fear it will be gone in five years.
Denbighshire council has already shored up one section, driving reinforced concrete piles deep in the bank.
The land once connected to the road has all but fallen away and fears are mounting a second area of road is also threatened, nearer to Rhuddlan.
Ms Davies said: "I have lived in the area for more than 50 years and can recall many trees and the original road disappeared into the river some 50 years ago.
"There is growing concern amongst residents and businesses the present road may only have a lifespan of approximately five years," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"This road is the only means of access/egress, for many in the area."
Ms Davies added: "We've had an awful lot of storms and bad weather over the last 12 months.
"The bank has deteriorated more quickly and in just a few weeks you can see that deterioration.
"I worry with any future storms that the bank will slide down even further towards the river, potentially taking part of the road with it."
The original road belonged to the Langfords of Bodrhyddan Hall but is now Denbighshire council's responsibility.
Councillor Brian Jones, lead member for the environment, confirmed officers "have got it on their radar".
"Work was done there previously to shore up the road," he said.
"The council is monitoring it as it's monitoring other types of corrosion across the highways - but ultimately it comes back to funding."