Smoking driver using air freshener blows up car in Wrexham
- Published
A driver caused their car to explode when they lit a cigarette after using too much air freshener, police said.
North Wales Police said people reported hearing a "loud bang" when the car exploded near the Central Retail Park in Wrexham on Friday afternoon.
No-one was injured in the blast but the Audi car was destroyed.
Insp Luke Hughes said the accident caused caused by "the excessive use of an air freshener in the confined space of a vehicle".
He said the driver then lit a cigarette "and ignited the butane propellant" in the air.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.