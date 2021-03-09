Actor Michael Sheen 'laid low' by coronavirus
- Published
Hollywood star Michael Sheen has been "laid low" after contracting coronavirus, he has revealed.
The actor has described his illness as having been "difficult and quite scary" to deal with.
Sheen, 52, said he wanted to "thank all the incredible women" who helped get him through it.
"Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends and all the women I am lucky enough to have support me, who've helped me," the Newport-born actor said.
During the pandemic he and fellow actor David Tennant have made new names for themselves with Staged, a television hit centred around their encounters on Zoom.
He and ex-Doctor Who star Tennant portray two thespians trying to rehearse a play in lockdown.
I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It’s been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O5fPqNTlB2— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 9, 2021
Sheen's part was filmed at his home in Port Talbot, where he lives with his actor girlfriend Anna Lundberg and their daughter Lyra.
In September, he urged people to avoid catching flu while the NHS was dealing with the Covid pandemic.
"Keep another potentially deadly virus at bay - the flu", he stressed.
In a video recorded for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Michael Sheen warned Covid-19 was still circulating amid concerns of a second wave.
"We all know how busy the NHS have been over the last few months dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and most of us have stood on our steps clapping for them," he said.
"They still need our support."