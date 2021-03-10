2021 Senedd election: Plaid 'would not be junior partner' in coalition
- Published
Plaid Cymru would not be a "junior partner" in coalition with Labour after the Senedd elections in May, its leader Adam Price says.
He told BBC's Wales Live: "We would not agree to a simple rerun of 2007 where we were very much the junior partner."
In 2007, Plaid entered the One Wales coalition agreement with Labour, in which the then party leader Ieuan Wyn Jones served as deputy first minister.
Mr Price said: "Clearly we are fighting this election to win."
He reaffirmed his previous comment that he would consider being a rotating first minister, if the "political arithmetic" allowed.
Mr Price also said the party would publish its report into anti-Semitism in full before the election.
The party has been conducting an internal review into anti-Semitism after the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was concerned anti-Jewish prejudice was "tolerated in Plaid Cymru".
Mr Price said "transparency is absolutely essential in terms of winning the trust of the Jewish community."
He also committed to acting on all of the recommendations within the report.