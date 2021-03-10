RSCPA sheep rescue: Three saved from Dinas Island cliff
Three sheep have been rescued after becoming trapped on a steep sea cliff edge in West Wales.
Abseiling RSPCA officers placed the animals into bags before lowering them to another team in a boat below.
The rescue on Dinas Island, near Newport in Pembrokeshire, was captured by a camera drone on 2 March.
The RSPCA said the sheep had become trapped with limited grazing available and had been in "serious jeopardy" before being returned to the farmer.
"An operation like this takes a lot of planning, but fortunately everything went according to plan," said RSPCA inspector Neill Manley.
"We're delighted to have been able to help these sheep in their hour of need.
"Thankfully, the sheep were all fine despite their ordeal."