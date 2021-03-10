Aston Martin: '200 jobs to go' at St Athan plant
- Published
About 200 workers are being made redundant at the Aston Martin car plant in the Vale of Glamorgan, according to the union Unite.
The St Athan plant opened in 2018, with plans to employ 300 by 2019 and 700 by spring 2020.
Unite said the car maker was seeking 95 job losses among its staff, with 100-plus jobs at an on-site agency that supplies workers also set to go.
Aston Martin has been asked to comment on the job losses.
In a statement, Unite said the scale of the losses was "extremely concerning", adding: "[It] raises serious questions regarding Aston Martins employment practices and its wider commitment to south Wales."
When announcing its plans in 2018, the company said it would produce its first electric car, the Rapide E, in St Athan.
It also said it wanted to make the Vale of Glamorgan site its "home of electrification" and make the Lagona, a luxury car, there.
The first Wales-made vehicle to come out of its workforce in St Athan, the DBX sport utility vehicle, was unveiled in November 2019.
At the time, bosses said they hoped it would deliver a sales boost after posting losses of £13.5m in the three months to September.
The Welsh government pledged millions of pounds of public money to attract the carmaker to the Vale of Glamorgan ahead of its decision to set up in Wales.
Bryan Godsall, regional co-ordination officer for Unite, said: "It is deeply disappointing for workers who left other secure jobs for the hope of long term employment security at Aston Martin .
"We will be working hard to protect as many jobs as possible within consultation with Aston Martin."
A 30-day consultation started last week, he added.