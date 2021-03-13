Senedd election: What would you do if you were in charge of Wales?
- Published
Related Topics
If you had the chance to run Wales, what would be the first thing on your list of things to do?
We want to hear what matters to you and why you think it should be done.
As politicians across Wales gear up to get your vote in the Welsh Parliament election on 6 May, tell us the things that really matter to you and why you think they should be a priority.
Use this form to send us your suggestions:
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.