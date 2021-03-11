Rhondda: Wenjing Lin's murder accused appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl.
Wenjing Lin died on Friday at her family's takeaway restaurant in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Chun Xu, 31, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court earlier also charged with the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man. The information was relayed to him through a translator.
He will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Friday. No application was made for bail.
It is understood Mr Xu is not related to Weijing.
South Wales Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the incident, remained in hospital in a stable condition and was no longer being treated as a suspect.
Officers were called to the Blue Sky takeaway in Baglan Street in the village at about midday on 5 March.
Treorchy Comprehensive School paid tribute to Wenjing on Wednesday, describing her as "kind, passionate, and ambitious".
The school said Wenjing was a "positive role model" who had been in the middle of studying for her GCSEs.
She was a "very responsible pupil" who combined her academic ambitions with supporting her family business, it said.
The teenager's family said she was "a very quiet person" and had "a very gentle soul".