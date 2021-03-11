Newport crash: Cyclist badly injured in HGV collision
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry.
The 53-year-old woman was riding on the Queensway in Newport when she collided with the HGV at about 12:15 GMT, Gwent Police said.
The woman has been taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, the force said.
Queensway has been closed in both directions and Gwent Police appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.
