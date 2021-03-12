Covid: Businesses react to Welsh economy reopening
Non-essential businesses across Wales have reacted to First Minister Mark Drakeford's announcement about gradually reopening the economy.
From Saturday, the Welsh Government will replace its "stay home" advice with "stay local" guidance.
Non-essential shops however, will remain closed until 12 April, but garden centres can reopen on 22 March.
Some businesses said Mr Drakeford's approach was "right" while others have been critical of the timetable.
Jane Baker has run a fabric and haberdashery store in Carmarthen Indoor Market since November 2019.
Drakeford 'doing right thing'
She told BBC Radio Wales: "I can't wait to be back to work. I am obviously missing everybody, all the other stallholders in the market obviously, plus all our customers.
"But [Mr] Drakeford I think is doing the right thing.
"Opening slowly and steadily. As much as I really want to get back to work we don't want to rush into things."
She stressed she felt this way despite she and fellow stallholders having "no income" since Christmas.
However Anna Knight, who runs gift shop Nest in Cardiff, said the announcement was "frustrating and disappointing".
"What's been frustrating has been that all the indications were leading us to believe that we were reopening next week," she said.
"We bought in stock, furloughed staff and cleaned up the store. It was all time and money."
While the roadmap was not "set in stone", Ms Knight said it was what businesses were "led to believe so it's incredibly disappointing".
'Independents lose out'
"Also, the fact that big supermarkets are going to be able to sell non-essentials is a big blow to small independents across Wales," she continued.
"They have done really well out of the pandemic and continue to do well, while small independents lose out even though we support the local economy."
Ms Knight said she understood restrictions would have to be "eased gradually" but criticised the government for a lack of communication.
She added: "This whole year has been difficult, but then to have something dangled in front of you and taken away is frustrating and disappointing."
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, "welcomed" the firm date but said it was "a lot later than anticipated".
Ms Jones said: "It is frustrating and disappointing that it appears we may now be told we are a month away from stores being permitted to re-open.
"This apparent reversal has significant implications for a number of retailers, both in terms of the investments they have made in preparing to re-open next week and the huge loss of potential sales and trading over the crucial Easter trading period.
"Welsh retailers, already under immense pressure, will now creak under even greater strain."