Rhondda: Trial date set for man charged with killing girl, 16
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese takeaway in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Chun Xu is accused of murdering Wenjing Lin as well as attempting to murder a 38-year-old man in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy last Friday.
The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on March 26.
During the brief appearance, Mr Xu was assisted by an interpreter and spoke only to confirm his details.
Judge Daniel Williams listed the case for a trial, expected to last for three weeks, on November 1.
A 38-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the incident is no longer being treated as a suspect, South Wales Police said. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Emergency crews were called to Baglan Street at about midday to reports of a stabbing, and a cordon was erected around the Blue Sky takeaway.
Officers later confirmed a 16-year-old girl had died and her family paid tribute to "a very gentle soul".
Scores of floral tributes were left at the takeaway restaurant as the community mourned her death.