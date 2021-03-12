Lockdown: Tourism to halt 'if people from outside Wales book'
- Published
The further reopening of the tourism industry will be halted if holiday providers are found to be taking bookings from people from outside of Wales, the first minister says.
Self-contained accommodation can reopen in Wales from 27 March, as long as cases remained low.
But people in England cannot go on holiday in the UK until 12 April.
Mark Drakeford said the "penalty" for businesses acting "irresponsibly" would be that further reopening would end.
The Welsh Government is relaxing lockdown rules, with "stay at home" rules replaced by a requirement to "stay local" and a plan to reopen parts of tourism industry for Easter has been set out.
"People who let accommodation should not be taking bookings from people who live outside Wales," Mr Drakeford told the PA news agency.
"We will be talking with our local authority colleagues and with the police next week, just to see if there is anything we need to do to mobilise our own enforcement authorities.
"I know there are rogues in any part of life. But I think that the industry will absolutely recognise that we want to go beyond self-contained accommodation.
"We want the tourism industry in Wales to have a longer and better season this year than we managed last year."
When can I holiday in Wales?
Self-contained accommodation will reopen in Wales from 27 March, but people in England will not be able to holiday in Wales at that time.
In England, the "stay at home" rule will end on 29 March, but overnight stays in self-catering and self-contained accommodation will not be permitted until 12 April at the earliest.
Hotels and B&Bs may be able to take bookings in England from 17 May.
Mr Drakeford said further reopening of Wales' tourism industry would be halted if holiday providers were found to be taking bookings from people in England over Easter.
When will I be able to travel abroad?
The first minister accepted he was powerless to prevent people in Wales from travelling abroad if the UK government follows through on its plan to fully reopen foreign travel from 17 May.
But he said he was "asking UK ministers to think very carefully" about allowing foreign travel as early as that date.
"In September we had a really difficult period in Wales because people were coming back from all parts of Europe... bringing infection with them," he said.
"I really don't want everything we have done together, the sacrifices we have made, to be put at risk by an importation of the virus."