Covid in Wales: Shielding guidance to end from 1 April
- Published
The rate of coronavirus infection is low enough to allow vulnerable people to come out of shielding from 1 April, the health minister has said.
More than 130,000 people with underlying health conditions were advised to stay at home and isolate.
It was paused in August, but resumed before Christmas amid a rise in cases and the emergence of a new variant.
Vaughan Gething said he was "conscious of the associated harms" of asking people to continue shielding.
However, with Wales' coronavirus case rate at 41.1 cases per 100,000 people - its lowest level since mid-September - he said that he had only wanted to keep the guidance for as long as was "absolutely necessary".
But the Welsh government has explained it was only "pausing" the guidance, as it could not confirm that the measures will never be needed again.
In a written statement, Mr Gething said: "It is important to note that just as we are planning relaxations and the first dose of the vaccine has been offered to all of this group, experience has shown that we do need to be prepared to potentially step advice up again if required.
"The shielding patient list will remain in place and available should we need to ask anyone to follow shielding measures again in future. It is my sincere hope that this will not be necessary."
Those told to shield include organ transplant recipients, people with certain cancers and those with severe respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis.
Jon Antoniazzi, from Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, said that the changes were a sign that the risk of transmission in the community was reducing, but added that some people would have concerns.
'Anxiety'
He said it was "important that changes are communicated in a clear and appropriate way" as the announcement "may cause some anxiety for many who have been shielding over the last year".
"It will be the responsibility of Welsh government and employers to make sure the most vulnerable in our society continue to be protected as this lockdown eases," he said.
"Every case will be individual, and people will need to be given the freedom to respond to the easing of shielding in the way that is most appropriate for them, and which works best for both their mental and physical wellbeing."
In November, adults with Down's syndrome were added to the list of people who were advised to shield after research indicated that people with Down's syndrome were at higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19.
The Down's Syndrome Association (DSA) gave the announcement a cautious welcome.
"It has been very difficult for some people to adjust to suddenly having to shield coupled with the confusion about what is mandatory and what is advisory," it said.
"If the science is telling us now that it can stop, we welcome that.
"We know that some people will have anxieties about going back to their work and other activities and DSA is pleased to support anyone who may have concerns about the rapidly changing situation."
